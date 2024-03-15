Ribbon cut for student health clinic at Mountlake Terrace HS

Mountlake Terrace High School’s health clinic officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a facility tour.

Edmonds School Board President Nancy Katims cut the ribbon. She was accompanied by Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and City Councilmember Steve Woodard, members of the Verdant Health Commission and staff from the Community Health Center of Snohomish County (CHC) and the school.

Edmonds School District Assistant Superintendent Dana Geaslen said the clinic provides “convenient and critical wraparound services to our students, increasing their attendance and, therefore, their academic success at school by supporting their physical and mental well-being.”

The MTHS clinic has been open since January 2024 offering students medical, dental and mental health services.

Beyond treating cold and flu bugs, bumps and bruises, the clinic offers dental care, ranging from check-ups to fillings and more.

According to Dr. Pallavi Golani, the clinic’s dentist, about 10 dental patients have received care since the doors opened. She said one of the most essential aspects of the clinic is the students’ comfort.

“The students are happy to see a familiar face when they come in,” Pallavi explained. “It makes a big difference.”

MTHS Principal Crosby Carpenter noted that although dental care is “the thing that gets lost the quickest,” the need for mental health care has surpassed dental care at the Mountlake Terrace clinic.

“The fact that they can get them [these services] here is just remarkable,” Crosby said.

The MTHS facility is the second school-based health clinic to open in the Edmonds School District. The first opened at Lynnwood’s Meadowdale High School in September 2022.

Both clinics are operated by the Community Health Center of Snohomish County and funded by the Verdant Health Commission.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett