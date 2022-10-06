Revive I-5 work to close collector/distributor, I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 in Seattle this weekend

Work on southbound Interstate 5 this weekend means people traveling the freeway will need to plan ahead for ramp closures and possible delays.

Lane reductions start at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and will finish by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. During this time, people should plan ahead:The on-ramps to southbound I-5 from the collector/distributor and eastbound and westbound I-90 will be closed.

– Travelers who enter the collector/distributor will need to exit to Dearborn Street, I-90, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way.

– People using the James Street on-ramp will not be able to enter southbound I-5. They will need to use a collector/distributor exit.

– All lanes of mainline I-5 will remain open.

During this closure, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace four expansion joints on the I-90 and collector/distributor on-ramps.

In addition, crews will close the West Seattle Bridge/Columbian Way off-ramp from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. While the ramp is closed, crews will repair a safety barrier that was recently damaged in a crash.

People who are traveling can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.