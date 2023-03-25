Revive I-5 brings lane reductions to northbound traffic in Everett starting Sunday

If your evening travels take you along northbound Interstate 5 in the Everett/Marysville area, the Washington State Department of Transportation advises that you plan for lane reductions starting Sunday, March 27.
In downtown Everett, there will be nightly lane reductions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning, March 31. This work will allow WSDOT to grind northbound I-5 and replace concrete expansion joints.
North of Marine View Drive, motorists should plan for nightly lane reductions from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday night through Friday morning on northbound I-5. Contractor crews are planning to shift the lanes to the right and add temporary concrete barrier to create a safe work zone for the people building a permanent center barrier between northbound and southbound lanes. The first week of April, crews will do the same on southbound I-5 from Marysville toward the Snohomish River.
