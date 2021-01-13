Review of jail services, city attorney contracts among items on Jan. 14 MLT City Council agenda

A review of an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for jail services and a city attorney legal services contract are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Jan. 14 work/study session agenda.

Other items for review on the agenda include:

– The Forterra tree inventory report.

– An interlocal agreement with Snohomish Conservation District.

– A Snohomish County Solid Waste road mitigation agreement

– A resolution to set a public hearing date for 59th Place West street vacation

– Comprehensive Plan docket

– Appointment of interim Arts Advisory Commission members

The remote meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call-in number is 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID (885 7110 4202). Passcode is (01 14 21).

To watch the meeting over the internet, follow these steps: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (885 7110 4202) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (01 14 21).