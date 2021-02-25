Review of advisory commissions’ plans for 2021 among items on Feb. 25 MLT council agenda

A review of two city advisory commissions’ work programs for the upcoming year and appointments to another one are among several items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, Feb. 25 work/study session agenda.

Items on the council agenda include:

– Review of the Recreation & Park Advisory Commission’s 2020 accomplishments and 2021 work program.

– Review of the Arts Advisory Commission’s 2020 accomplishments and 2021 work program.

– Discussion of in-house city custodial positions.

– Review of engineering on-call work orders.

– Review of amendment number 13 to the professional services agreement with ARC Architects, Inc.

– Review of 2021 Lodging Tax Advisory Committee appointments

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (891 1788 4993) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (02 25 21).

To submit public comment, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov . Written public comment must be received by 4 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The City Clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

The complete agenda can be viewed here.