Retiring Terrace Coach Nalin Sood celebrated in school assembly

Longtime Mountlake Terrace High School boys basketball coach Nalin Sood — who announced last month that he was stepping down after 24 years leading the Hawks — was honored during an assembly at the school Friday.

A former Terrace player himself, Sood’s coaching career at Mountlake Terrace started in June 1987 as an assistant coach for 13 years under Roger Ottmar. Sood took over as head coach in 2001

Mountlake Terrace journalism instructor Vince DeMiero, who has been the home announcer for Terrace boys basketball since 1989, served as emcee for Friday’s assembly. DeMiero described Sood as “an incredible leader off the court,” noting he has been the president/executive director of the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association for the past 12 years, president of the Edmonds School District Coaches Association for the past 15 years and the past president of the Washington State Coaches Association.

“In fact, Coach Sood is an executive board member and past president of the National High School Basketball Coaches Association, which represents high school basketball coaches across the United States,” DeMiero said. “And, most notably, in the summer of 2018, Coach Sood was honored by being inducted into the Washington state boys basketball coaches Hall of Fame. And now he leaves his chair courtside in the Terraceum as the most decorated head coach in Terrace history.”

During Sood’s time as head coach, his teams have won 67% of all their games and he has coached 21 playoff games. In addition, his teams have been the Edmonds School District champions 12 times along with eight Wesco divisional titles, four Wesco titles and three Northwest District titles. The Hawks have been to the state tournament 15 times, placing as high as third in 2005, fourth in 2013, sixth in 2022, in the Elite 8 in 2023 and fourth again this year.

“I have been fortunate to be the home announcer for Terrace men’s basketball since 1989, so I’ve seen my share of games both in the Hawk Dome and the Terraceum, and there’s one statistical anomaly that never ceases to amaze me,” DeMiero said. “Because of their incredible defense, if the Hawks hold their opponent to fewer than 10 points in any one quarter during a home game, Terrace never loses. Some nights, if the Hawks held the other team to fewer than 10 points in the first quarter, I was tempted to just tell the fans it was OK to go home.”

“Coach Sood, your legacy is more than secure at Terrace as a player, as a coach and as a wonderful educator,” DeMiero said of Sood, who also teaches business technology classes at MTHS. “But, most importantly, I believe, is that you will always be remembered for how you played, coached and taught because of the incredible impact that you have had on our school, our community, and the sport of basketball in the state of Washington. It is truly an honor and a privilege to know you, and to call you my friend and colleague.”

Sood then received a special plaque that was handmade in the coach’s honor by Hawk alumnus Ken Jones, who is also the grandfather of a current MTHS student Dewey Jones.