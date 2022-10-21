Retired detective to talk about solving cold cases with DNA at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park Oct. 29

Always wondered how genetic genealogy can help law enforcement solve cases? Head over to the Heritage Park Wickers Building in Lynnwood Saturday, Oct. 29 to hear from retired detective Jim Scharf on how he used genetic genealogy to solve cold cases during his career.

Hosted by the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Scharf will be discussing cold cases from Snohomish County, specifically the 1987 double homicide of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. and is free to all.

For more information, call 425-775-4694 or email the association.

Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood.