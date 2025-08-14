Restaurant News: Two new Mexican venues, plus family friendly meal deals

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

La Palmera (in the former Kahlo’s Cantina location near the ferry terminal) will open its doors at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19. The grand opening celebration will include mariachi music from 5-7 p.m. as well as a $5 Classic Margarita opening special for one week (Aug. 19-25).

Lynnwood Luau is taking place Aug. 16. Tickets are free or you can purchase a VIP Upgrade. The location is the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Celebrate Polynesian culture with music, food, dance and more from 2-8 p.m. at Lynnwood Event Center’s District Plaza. Wear your best Hawaiian shirt for a chance to win a gift certificate to Kona Kitchen.

Vertical Wine Collective is officially open at 514 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.

Regular hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday | 4-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Private Events Only: Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Flyin Tacos at Five Corners in now open at 8420 Bowdoin Way, Edmonds.

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Feedme Hospitality is offering Family Days, a way for the community to enjoy affordable, family friendly meals at its Edmonds restaurants.

Mondays and Tuesdays, half-off kids menus from 4 p.m. to close:

Bar Dojo – Asian fusion

Salt & Iron – Seafood & steak

Fire & The Feast – Italian-inspired comfort

Fridays:

Pick up a meal at the Mar-Ket Edmonds Main Street window and head to the beach. $8 Kids Chicken Strips with your choice of side.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.