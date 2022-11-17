Restaurant news: Takeout and dine-in Thanksgiving options

Many people find cooking a big holiday meal overwhelming. We’re fortunate to have many options for ordering a Thanksgiving feast. Here are just a few of the options. Please call ASAP as many of these places are almost sold out. Some have in-person dining that require reservations. Don’t delay if you want to enjoy turkey and all the fixings for your holiday.
Scott’s Bar & Grill: Call 425-775-2561 to pre-order
Take-home family-sized turkey or prime rib meal packs or individual turkey plates to make Thanksgiving easy.
Turkey Family Meal $105
Serves 3-4
Sliced white and dark meat, gravy, apple sausage stuffing, green beans, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, orange cranberry compote, house bread, pumpkin pie
Turkey Plate $32
Serves 1
Sliced white and dark meat, gravy, apple sausage stuffing, green beans, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, orange cranberry compote, house bread
Prime Rib Family Meal $130
Serves 3-4
Herb crusted prime rib, house au jus, grilled asparagus, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, house bread
Add-ons
Whole Key Lime Pie (serves 6-8) | $30
Coconut Shrimp (serves 3-4) | $30
Shrimp Cocktail (serves 3-4) | $30
~ ~ ~ ~
Chef Dane Catering: Call 206-794-0812 to pre-order
Thanksgiving Menu
Roast Turkey sage gravy
Classic Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Traditional Herb Dressing celery, onions
Roasted Brussel Sprouts balsamic, pine nuts
Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes pecans, cinnamon
Harvest Salad mixed greens, roasted delicata squash, pepitas, dried cranberries, apple cider vinaigrette
Cranberry Sauce orange zest
Molasses Oat Rolls
$44 per person
Dessert Options
Pumpkin Cheesecake chocolate crust $8/$60
Pear Gingerbread Cake brown butter brown sugar glaze $8/$60
Seasonal Cookies & Bars $30 per dozen
< b>Additions
Vegetarian Wellington carrot, mushroom duxelles, puff pastry $18 serves 2
Bacon-wrapped Dates stuffed with blue cheese $42 per dozen
Spinach Artichoke Dip crostini $18 serves 4
~ ~ ~ ~
Kafé Neo/Demetris: Call 425-672-3476 to pre-order
~ ~ ~ ~
Bistro 76: Call 425-776-3616 to pre-order
~ ~ ~ ~
Claire’s Restaurant: Call 425-776-2333 for reservations
— By Deborah Binder
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.