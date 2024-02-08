Restaurant news: Several tasty options in Perrinville

The Perrinville area of Edmonds has become a neighborhood food destination with options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even high tea.

I recently returned to a reader favorite called Bistro 76 whose motto is “It’s All About the Food.”

Owned by Brianna Davis (who grew up learning to cook from her grandparents at Celebrations Catering down the street), Bistro 76 is a perfect place to meet friends or have a family gathering. The dining room is spacious and they have a room available for special occasions.

I had a seat by the gas fireplace and on a cold morning it was a treat. Pre-Covid they served dinner but right now they serve breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m.-2 .pm. They also have a simple kids’ menu.

Costa Davis Catering is part of Bistro 76 and their team loves to create special occasion menus either in-house or at the location of your choice. Contact Jeni at 425-622-6036 for any catering needs.

The restaurant features weekly specials every Saturday often celebrating the cultures of their employees. The popular “Chilaquiles Special” has found a permanent spot on the regular menu. They are planning new lunch menu items for spring as well.

Bistro 76’s breakfast offerings are generous in size and consistently delicious. I love to stop in for their coffee and pastry treats. They make seasonal scones and coffee cakes ($5-6) and their specialty coffee drinks are worth a special trip.

I recently had a vegetarian eggs Benedict made with spinach that was accompanied by their seasoned potatoes ($19). While I wish that the spinach had been lightly sautéed (they served it raw on top of the toasted English muffin) the dish was redeemed by the HOMEMADE hollandaise sauce.

That’s all caps on the HOMEMADE ,because it is very rare to be served a hollandaise that is made from scratch. It was delicious and decadent. There was enough sauce and egg gooeyness included so that I could dip my potatoes in it!

Bistro 76 offers a full range of offerings for carnivores as well as vegetarians. If you are in search of a reasonably priced breakfast or lunch I encourage you to check out the thoughtful offerings at Bistro 76.

Location: 18401 76th Avenue West, Suite 103, Edmonds, WA 98026

Phone: 425-776-3616

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

———

We have a number of restaurants that have recently opened. As I have mentioned before I like to wait a few months before posting a review so that the front and back of the house have time to settle in and to establish their pace, service and menu.

Here are three restaurants to check out. Please let me know what you think. If you know of other spots that should be on my radar, please leave a comment to let me know.

Ristorante Machiavelli’s: 316 Main St., Edmonds (former location of Chanterelle’s)

Phone: 425-774-0650 for takeout. They do not accept reservations.

Hours: Monday-Saturday 4-9 p.m., Sunday 3-7 p.m.

Johnny Mo’s Pizza: 558 Main St., Suite 200, Edmonds (Above Molly Moon’s)

Phone: 425-835-0911 (They accept reservations and do take out/delivery)

Hours: Monday-Sunday, noon-9 p.m.

Jan An Sullungtang (traditional Korean beef soup), James Village on 196th Avenue and Highway 99

Open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week