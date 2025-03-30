Restaurant News: Seattle Restaurant Week deals, plus two new Edmonds eateries

Seattle Restaurant Week returns March 30 -April 12

For two weeks, diners are invited to explore our diverse and innovative local food scene with curated menus at $20, $35, $50, and $65 at restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks and pop-ups across greater Seattle. We are lucky to have a few locations up north.

Please visit the Seattle Restaurant Week website to confirm the actual menus and the hours of operation when these special deals are available. Hours and menus vary widely. Here are the options for our area.

Baekjeong: Lynnwood – Dinner ($35), Lunch ($35)

Bar Dojo: Edmonds – Dinner ($65)

Charcoal: Edmonds – Dinner ($65)

Fire & the Feast: Edmonds – Dinner ($65)

Salt and Iron: Edmonds – Dinner ($65

Sankai: Edmonds – Dinner ($50), Dinner ($65)

Wild Wasabi Japanese Cuisine: Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood and Mukilteo – Dinner ($50), Lunch ($35)

Wild Wasabi Signature: Lynnwood – Dinner ($65), Lunch ($35)

Restaurant openings

It is always exciting to welcome new eateries to our area. We have two new restaurants in Edmonds.

Gyro Maker at Westgate has been in the works for quite some time but was held up by the permitting process. This is their second location. (The original one is in Renton.) They opened with their full menu of Mediterranean specialties this week. Lots of vegetarian and vegan options.

Hours: Seven days per week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 10016 Edmonds Way #A, Edmonds

Phone: 425-245-7624

Menu: ordergyromaker.com

The Crumpet Shop is in the Main Street Commons next door to Victor’s Tavern where the Copper Rose Bakery was located. Owners Amy and Cooper Golding are thrilled to have their second location in Edmonds (the original location is still in Pike Place Market). They refreshed the interior and have created a welcoming café where you can relax with your crumpets or get them to go.

You may wonder what a crumpet is? Made with simple ingredients: flour, water and yeast, a crumpet is an English griddle cake. They are cooked in round rings on the griddle and are distinguished from other similar baked goods by their holes and spongy texture. The Crumpet Shop has an extensive menu fit for breakfast, lunch or a snack.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: Main Street Commons, 550 Main St., Suite 102, Edmonds

Menu: thecrumpetshop.com/pages/menu

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.