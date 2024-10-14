Restaurant News Review: Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a French-inspired bakery café with South Korean roots. They opened their first U.S. café in 2015, and their first location in the Seattle area opened in June 2024 at the Alderwood Mall next door to Fogo de Chao. They seem to be opening cafes all over the U.S. weekly.

Although Paris Baguette is a franchised chain, they make all their pastries, cakes and breads on-site. This location is owned by Washington-based Joshua Chang along with his uncle Yoon Chang. They had a challenging time getting the build-out completed and had to delay their grand opening. I think it is worth the wait as the food was not disappointing. The taste of the pastries and cakes were excellent–but for me it did not have the same quality as the made from scratch items prepared at a bakery like Perrinville’s Cottage Bakery or Edmonds’ Rila Bakery.

The menu is quite extensive, and most of the items that I purchased were fresh and delicious. Some were even decadent! Even though it is located at the Alderwood Mall, it does have the feeling of a Parisian café when you walk through the door—right down to the décor. It’s comfortable, quiet and once inside you don’t feel as if you are at a mall.

Besides offering cakes and pastries, Paris Baguette has breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and a full menu of hot and cold Lavazza coffee drinks. Also, they have a thoughtful catering program so please consider Paris Baguette for a holiday or office gatherings. It’s a great new alternative to Panera and Starbucks offerings.

In the interest of research, I sampled a variety of morning pastries: Pain au chocolat ($4.59), coffee croissant donut ($5.79), maple pecan Danish ($3.69), almond pastry ($5.29), ham and cheese croissant ($5.29). They were all very sweet and rich—especially the Croissant Donut which is a riff on a “cronut.” It is well-baked, generous in size and priced accordingly.

To my surprise, my favorite was the ham and cheese croissant, which was generously filled. My least favorite was the maple pecan Danish, which was over the top sweet. Luckily, I had room in my freezer to put the leftovers so that I could prevent myself from eating them all at once. When reheated straight from the freezer, the quality did not suffer.

The two cakes that were sampled included the ganache cream cake ($8.99 per slice) and the mocha cake ($7.99 per slice). Both were in the refrigerator case and were even more decadent than the breakfast pastries. The cake, buttercream frosting and decorations were delicious. The cakes were reminiscent of the treats that I sampled when traveling in France.

The cake case has a staggering and enticing assortment of sizes and French-inspired flavors including some adorable cakes decked out for Halloween. You can purchase most cakes by the slice or take away a whole cake. They offer two Korean-inspired cakes as well: A cheesecake and a roll cake.

When you go to a patisserie or a boulangerie in France, they generally do not have a self-service option (although many pastry departments in French grocery stores have self-serve options.) At Paris Baguette, most of the pastries, savory treats, sandwiches and salads are all self-serve so you can peruse the goods before purchasing. It’s a nice feature because you can choose the exact pastry that you want.

I would definitely return to Paris Baguette when I have the “travel bug” but no plans to go anywhere. There are higher-quality bakeries in our area, but for the price and huge selection, Paris Baguette is a great option. In my book, having another bakery is always a good thing. Welcome to the community!

Location: Alderwood Mall: 18602 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Suite 1115

Phone: 425-545-7359

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Order online: https://order.parisbaguette.com/menu/paris-baguette-alderwood-mall

Note: Online ordering choices seem more limited than what you can select in the store.

– Story and photos by Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.