Restaurant News: New places to dine — plus a reopening

Openings

Caravan Kebab at 9711 Firdale Avenue in Edmonds reopened Friday, Sept. 19. The restaurant was closed for more than six months after a driver crashed his vehicle into their kitchen in March 2025. Unfortunately, their insurance did not cover the costs of structural repairs and they created a GoFundMe page. On Thursday, Sept. 18, Chef Shahzad and his devoted staff invited to the restaurant over 300 GoFundMe donors who raised close to $31,000 to help Caravan Kebab recover from the incident.

The restaurant now offers its full menu and is fully operational. You can place orders for pick up by calling 206- 546-7999. The restaurant is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for lunch and 5-8:30 p.m. for dinner.

East Coast Enzo’s Pizza is taking over the space at 9796 Edmonds Way where Garlic Jim’s used to be. They are scheduled to open Sept. 22. The other locations for East Coast Enzo’s Pizza are in Everett and Mountlake Terrace.

Rise and Shine Bakery at 23030 Highway 99 was vandalized last week. Please consider supporting them by ordering online or in person. They are well known for their delicious Banh Mi sandwiches and authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

The Fox + Bottle and Paper Napkin offered a cookie and wine pairing event on Sept. 19 to introduce the community to a new wine and gift shop as well as a new cottage cookie business. The location is 112 5th Ave. S. in Edmonds.

The Fox + Bottle offers a nice selection of wine, apparel, glassware and entertaining accessories, home décor, candles and greeting cards and gift wrap. Owner Brandon McKerney wants people to feel comfortable exploring wine and offers a wine club he calls F+B Cru with specials on wines and events. They are open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Paper Napkin makes their debut this week with their first cookie “drop.” Kat Woodham (project manager at Microsoft) and Brent Woodham (personal trainer at Harbor Square) just started their debut cookie lineup with Dark Chocolate, Triple Chocolate Chip, Bourbon Oatmeal, Peanut Butter and Naked Cookies this week with their pop-up event at The Fox+Bottle. Based in Edmonds, this small cottage business hopes to bring desserts right to your door. They are making them out of a commissary kitchen in Woodinville but will be delivering them to folks in the Edmonds area. The flights of wine and cookies were a hit with a lively group of participants at the Friday night event.

Closures

Barkada on 5th Avenue South closed in early September. It was a beloved restaurant and will be missed by the community. No word about what is happening to the space that it occupied.

Heads Up: If you know of a Lynnwood, Edmonds or Lynnwood based cottage food business or a small business that uses a commissary kitchen please send me the details. I plan to highlight these businesses in a future column. Send me the details at jaideborah@yahoo.com.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.