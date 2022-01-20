Restaurant News: Mediterranean menu offers healthy start for new year

Restaurant News wishes a Happy New Year to all of our readers. Many of us view the beginning of the year,as an opportunity to make improvements. Lists include eating healthy, and or implementing a new diet and exercising regime, visits to the gym on a regular basis and more. All seem totally achievable in the wee hours of January 1, 2022.

Many of us, regardless of whatever resolutions we’ve made, have fallen off the proverbial wagon, our best intentions gone by the wayside. I’ve given into temptation. Let’s face it, 2022, out of the gate, doesn’t look to be a fun year.

Current trends in health-related articles say “It’s time get off the diet bandwagon.”

So let’s look at choices in our local restaurants that will support our health, and create happy vibes in our taste buds.

Mediterranean fare always tops the list of great-tasting nourishment without sacrificing flavor, texture and visual appeal. The advice to eat a rainbow is accomplished on the list of entrees at Greek and other similar-cuisine establishments.

Restaurant News was recently pointed to an establishment in Lynnwood that for some reason has been overlooked in our past reviews: Gyro Delight, located at 4029 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Healthy choices abound on the menu.

Our first item was a serving of Avgolemono soup, which literally translates as “egg–lemon.” Made with egg yolk and lemon juice mixed with broth, heated until it thickens, this soup is found in Greek, Arab, Turkish, Balkan and Jewish-Italian cuisine.

At Gyro Delight, the lemony citrus soup includes tender grains of arborio rice.

We opted for a large Greek salad, which was accompanied by some toasty triangles of pita bread. Fresh greens, tomatoes, olives and thin slices of red onion were dressed in a tangy mix of Evo, vinegar and herbs. Finely grated feta cheese topped off the dressing on the salad. My hubby, who makes much of our dressing from scratch at home, spooned up every last bit, which is high praise.

Hubby also happens to be a non-meat eater and his sandwich was a vegetarian item. He truly enjoyed his gyro of falafel. Appreciation for the tender filling, slightly crisp outsides of good falafel. Lots of fresh veggies were wrapped in the tender pita and plentiful application of tzatziki sauce made it disappear quickly.

Two choices of souvlaki completed our order. Chosen versions were chicken and premium lamb. In both cases, the generous chunks of meat were well-seasoned, tender and plentiful enough that the price per sandwich was a bargain. Both sandwiches had plenty of fresh veggies, and tzatziki sauce.

And, of course, dessert had to be ordered. I did hear the baklava came in two choices, with one completely encased in dark chocolate. Both were flavorful, and the coating of chocolate sealed in plenty of flavor without affecting the crisp texture. With a nod to healthier eating, I did restrain myself to one sliver of each, shared with the rest of my family.

Here is a quick list of other spots that offer Mediterranean cuisine in our area. Use the search bar on our website to locate reviews on these establishments.

(Readers: please feel free share additional spots in comment section, if we’ve missed your favorites.)

Fork Mediterranean Grill, 21919 66th Ave. W. Ste. G, Mountlake Terrace: www.forkgrill.com

Caravan Kebab, 9711 Firdale Ave. Ste 50, Edmonds: www.caravankebab.com (Caution for readers still sticking to their plans — Caravan Kebab is currently offering patrons a dessert… on the house!)

Epulo Bistro, 190 Sunset, Ste. B, in Edmonds: www.epulobistro.com

Aleppo Kitchen, 6815 196th St. S.W. Ste G, Lynnwood: www.aleppokitchenseattle.com

Gyro Crush, 16911 Hwy 99, Ste 103, Lynnwood: gyro-crush-mediterranean-kitchen.business.site

Demetetris Woodstone Taverna, 101 Main St., Edmonds: www.demetriswoodstonetaverna.com

Kafe Neo, 21108 Hwy 99, Edmonds: www.kafeneo.net

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.