Restaurant News: Loft closes, PCC cooking classes return, Spud and Girardi’s give back

The Loft Kitchen & Bar on Main Street in Edmonds is permanently closed. Here’s a statement from the owners, Niko and Paula Raptis: “After 17 wonderful years of serving the Edmonds community and the greater Seattle area, we have made the difficult decision to close this chapter of our journey. This was not an easy choice, but we believe it is the right one at this time. Along the way, we’ve had the privilege of being part of so many special moments — weddings, proposals, rehearsal dinners, birthdays, company parties and countless celebrations. The road wasn’t always easy, but we poured our hearts into every step, facing challenges with resilience and passion. We’ve felt deeply connected to this community, and we hope our efforts have helped contribute to the vibrant place it has become. As with all things in life, nothing lasts forever. We are profoundly grateful for the support, loyalty and love we’ve received over the years. To our friends, guests and neighbors, thank you for standing by us and allowing us to share in your lives. This isn’t just a farewell, it’s a heartfelt thank you! May God bless you all. Cheers!”

The building and restaurant space were purchased by Niles Peacock of Niles Peacock Kitchen & Bar. He plans to remodel the space and open a café/restaurant serving lunch and dinner and his “award-winning” bagels. Stay tuned for more details.

Upcoming Happenings

PCC Community Markets Cooking Classes have resumed after a hiatus over the summer. PCC had summer cooking camps for kids from June through August, but paused adult classes until September of this year. They have revamped their program but continue to offer a wide array of classes for all ages. Here is a sampling of their offerings at the PCC Edmonds location:

Autumn in the Alps; Cookie Decorating Workshop; Date Night: Homemade Gnocchi; Date Night: Moroccan Table; Date Night: Paris Bistro; Date Night: Winter in Paris; Delicious Holiday Sides; Eggs Benedict 101; Fall Harvest Dinner; Family Fun: Fall Breakfast; Friendsgiving Favorites; Hearty Winter Greens; Holiday Tamales; Kids Camp: Cooking from Scratch; Kids Make: Lasagna Bolognese; Knife Skills; Savory Gluten Free Baking; Take and Bake: Lasagna; Thankful for Dessert; Vegetarian Mediterranean; Winter Vegetarian Soups

~ ~ ~ ~

Spud Fish & Chips at Salish Crossing in Edmonds: This November, every meal at SPUD Fish & Chips makes an impact. All month long, SPUD guests can round up their purchase to support Ultimate Vision, helping fund youth kindness programs and real-world inclusion education in our communities.

Special Give-Back Day — Nov. 15 is a day of community fun:

10% of all sales will be donated to Ultimate Vision

The first 20 pets visiting will receive a free Spud pet ball — a sweet way to share the joy of Bruno, the founder’s guide dog.

Spud neighbor Jester’s Pet Store will host a Doggy Carnival with giveaways, in-store coupons, and more fun for our furry friends

Food Drive for the Edmonds Food Bank:

Bring a donation when you stop by to help spread kindness and support local families.

Limited-Edition Spud Stainless Cups:

Launching this month: Add a cup to your order for a $2 upcharge and enjoy free soda refills for the rest of the year — with all proceeds going directly to Ultimate Vision.

~ ~ ~ ~

Caffé Ladro is proud to announce a seasonal partnership with Food Lifeline and its 299 food bank partners across Western Washington. This collaboration is part of Ladro’s ongoing Coffee for Good series, which highlights local nonprofits making a meaningful impact in our communities.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, all 15 Caffe Ladro locations will host non-perishable food drives, inviting customers to donate shelf-stable items to support families experiencing food insecurity. Every contribution helps Food Lifeline distribute nutritious, culturally relevant food to its local food bank network this holiday season.

In addition to the food drive, Caffe Ladro will donate:

$3 for every 12 oz. bag of Coffee for Good Blend sold online and in store

$3 for every Classic Blend Box sold both online and in store

“Food Lifeline’s work is essential, especially with food prices so high right now,” said Katy Kelly, spokesperson for Caffe Ladro. “We’re honored to support their mission and invite our customers to join us in contributing.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Girardi’s Osteria on 5th Avenue South in Edmonds is having a food, pantry and pet food items donation drive. It started on Halloween and continues for a week, with collections going to the Edmonds Food Bank. Items can be dropped off inside the restaurant during business hours. Girardi’s offers a spot to host a holiday party for your family, friends and business party platters that you can pre-order for your special events.

~ ~ ~ ~

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant in downtown Edmonds is launching its Christmas Cantina — a seasonal holiday pop-up bar on Nov. 24 and running throughout December. The Christmas Cantina features twinkling lights, colorful décor and a fully transformed festive interior. Private rooms and group spaces are available for holiday parties, team happy hours and festive dinners.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.