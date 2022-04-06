Restaurant News: Local eateries among the delicious options for Seattle Restaurant Week

Seattle Restaurant Week is in full swing now through April 16. Restaurant News is pleased to see some Lynnwood locations this time, in addition to a growing number of Edmonds restaurant locations.

The website, srweek.org, has a very cool interactive map on their home page-(insert pdf here) colored circles indicate the spots for lunch and or dinners and even price points. Click on the listing’s name and a full menu will appear and can be downloaded as a pdf to be shared with others one might like to invite to join in the fun.

All locations offer dining on-site and takeout.

Edmonds

Bar Dojo, Asian, dinner

Charcoal, American, dinner

Fire and the Feast, Italian, dinner, plus drink specials

Mar-ket Edmonds, seafood, dinner and lunch

Salt and Iron, Pacific Northwest, dinne

Sankai, Japanese, dinner

The Potlatch Bistro, American, lunch

Scott’s Bar & Grill, American, dinner and Lunch

Restaurant News loves when the SRW falls on the same week as her birthday — perfect excuse, right?

Scott’s Bar and Grill, located on Ballinger Way in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood, offers the same deal for lunch or dinner. Portions are very generous too. Confession time: We arrived starved, so we even ordered two of the “extras” and wound up taking food home in “to-go” boxes by the time entrée and desserts arrived to the table.

The additional offerings we went for were the Crispy Calamari and the Mushroom Bruschetta. We discovered, to our delight, that there are also crisp onions and artichokes in that bowl — a plentiful serving. The slices of toast — topped with grilled mushrooms, shreds of Parmesan cheese and fresh arugula — were also a hit. We looked at each other … “oops! Maybe we spoiled our dinner?”

Caesar salad arrived to table with the appetizers, and I was reminded that Scott’s Bar and Grill does a Caesar salad, just the way I like it. Dressing to coat the leaves without weighing them down, not too many croutons, fresh grated cheese, and the greens cut up to where you don’t need a steak knife to eat your salad.

Asiago Sole was a great choice. Although Scott’s salmon is always great, the decision to try another seafood dish resounded. Generous portions of crisped-on-the-grill fillets, plated atop Yukon gold mashed potatoes, and a medley of vegetables staring seared cherry tomatoes, plus green beans and grilled Brussels sprouts.

From time to time, I have been asked where to get a good prime rib in Edmonds. I never hesitate to recommend Scott’s Bar and Grill. Feedback is always great. I needed to reacquaint myself, so I ordered up to see if it still satisfied, and yes, it did indeed.

I wound up taking half of my portion home to my delighted son, along with a good deal of mashed potatoes.

Dessert is always a no brainer at Scott’s because, well, it’s Key Lime Pie!

We noted that the generous top of whipped cream is not sweetened so it’s a nice foil to the creamy citrus filling. Another key piece is the delicate zest of the lime that tops said whipped cream. A crispy crunchy crust compliments other ingredients that are not overly sweet and completes the presentation so well. Warning: I believe that the slice serves two people, so the second piece went home as well. Our son was over the moon on that par

Lynnwood’s two Restaurant Week offerings are as follows:

Aca Las Tortas, specializing in Mexican seafood, and available for dinner or lunch. See my review here.

Marimakan Seattle, Indonesian, offers dinner but this is a pop-up site, so pay attention to these instructions. One must pre-order the day before and it’s pick-up only and subject to availability. They sell out quickly. Check the Instagram for mouthwatering pics of her dishes: www.instagram.com/marimakanseattle

The menu choice is very easy: Sri Lanka Black pepper Crab, Mantao (white and soft type of steamed bread or bun popular in Northern China, 10 in a bag). An Indonesian Sweet Lemon Tea bag is included to infuse and enjoy with your meal.

Chef Virginia Rachel Ranti has been serving her Singapore-style crab and Southeast Asian cuisine in two pop-ups, Marimakan Crab house and Marimakan Seattle and was recently featured on local news documenting the surge in Southeast Asian grocery and pop-up sales in the city. You know it’s great food when regulars come all the way from Portland for her cooked crab. She sources live crabs from local markets. She prepares them in signature sauces such as Mubai garlic, seasoned with crispy chili, garlic and a hint of umami, Singapore black pepper and salted egg yolk topping.

Buy One Give One Donation $10

Many locations are proud participants of Good Food Kitchen’s Buy One, Give One campaign during Seattle restaurant week. Add $10 to your SRW order to help us prepare and donate a free meal to a community member in need.

Feedme Hospitality’s locations will provide meals to community members in need through the Foundation for Edmonds Senior Center program.

The recipients of other locations’ donations are specified on the site.

Edmonds’ Niles Peacock’s success at the Pizza Expo last week caught the attention of the folks at KING 5’s Evening Magazine. A visit is planned for this week and local show is scheduled to be aired this Thursday, April 7.

