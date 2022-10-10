Restaurant News: Korean Jokbal on Hwy 99, Charcoal specials, dome dining at SanKai

There is an ebb and flow in the restaurant world — places closing and new spots opening up. If you have been to a new restaurant recently, let me know about it and if one of your favorite places is closing I’d like to hear about that unfortunate event as well. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up with the tides of restaurant news.

In the Boohan Plaza at 22618 Hwy 99, Kang’s Jokbal has opened up where Katsu Burger used to be located. It offers only two delectable items in family sized portions: Braised Pork Belly ($29.99) and Braised Pig’s Trotters ($34.99). This is not a sit-down experience. You simply order ahead and pick up your food at the counter.

They are open from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You can order as early as 11 a.m. to make sure that you will get your meal. Closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number for your order is 425-245-8346. DoorDash and Uber Eats ordering available.

This is traditional South Korean Jokbal, which takes over 12 hours to prepare and braise. The meat is seasoned with a combination of soy sauce, ginger and black taffy, giving the dish a unique flavor. You eat it wrapped in lettuce leaves, which are provided with your order. At Kang’s your order also includes kimchi-style pickled radish, fermented soybean paste, shrimp sauce, sliced raw jalapeño peppers and sliced raw garlic. Both the braised pork belly and pig’s trotters were tender and succulent. The amount included in the order is generous and could easily feed three people. I wish that they offered rice as part of the order and they may in the future. Just remember to put on a pot of rice to cook before you pick up your order.

Midnight Cookie Company opened last month at 611 Main St. Open from 2-10 p.m. (not midnight!). After-school specials from 2-4 p.m. Cookie offerings include: Traditional Chocolate Chip, Traditional Cookies & Cream, Snickerdoodle, Traditional Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Craisin Chip, M & M, S’mores, Birthday Cake, Sweet & Salty, Double Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia, Fruity Pebbles, Vegan Chocolate Chip and Vegan Cookies & Cream. October Specials: Vegan Pumpkin Snickerdoodle and Spiced Chai Cookie. They sell milk…because what’s better than a chocolate chip cookie and milk? Delivery available through UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub.

SanKai update

Located at 111 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

Phone: 425-412-3417

Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4-9:30 p.m.

They will be offering protected outdoor dining in their geodesic domes — check out the setup:

They are still awaiting their new permits for outdoor dining, but you’ll be able to eat al fresco and stay warm.

Charcoal update

Located at 202B Main St. in Edmonds.

Reservations at 425-510-1092

Dinner served from 4 p.m.

Charcoal is about celebrate its one-year anniversary. They welcomed new Sous Chef Patrick Salgado, who was trained at the Culinary Institute of America and has worked for several Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City and California. He recently moved to Edmonds from the Captain Whidbey Inn. The food at Charcoal is divine…and expensive. Reservations are recommended. It’s a comfortable and contemporary space and due to the prices it feels like a special-occasion restaurant. They offer a more affordable Happy Hour menu from 4-5 p.m., which includes their out-of-this-world burger for $14 and on Tuesday they offer half price bottles of wine.

I celebrated an anniversary there with my family, and before tip our bill for one appetizer, three drinks, three entrees and one dessert came to $250. They have a delightful drinks menu. A favorite of the night was their “Dancing with the Cosmos,” which included green tea-infused vodka, house cranberry liqueur, mint raspberry syrupand lemon. We shared an appetizer (small plate at $24) of the Prawn Avocado Toast: garlic rosemary prawns on brioche toast with sherry avocado puree, everything spice, hibiscus pickled red onion, arugula and Calabrian chili aioli. It was fabulous and I could have eaten the whole thing myself. We enjoyed Miso-Glazed Salmon, Halibut and a Lamb Rack for our three entrees. Each was beautifully plated and prepared — a joy to eat and worthy of a special occasion. We celebrated with a slice of their decadent chocolate cake.

Charcoal is participating in Seattle Restaurant Week from Oct. 23-Nov. 5, running Tuesdays-Thursdays — not Friday or Saturday. (Note: I have another column coming that includes all of the Edmonds restaurants that are participating in Seattle Restaurant Week).

Here is their special menu for Restaurant Week:

Two courses with wine pairings: $65

1st course (choice of)

Baked Oysters

kimchi barbeque butter, parmigiano-reggiano, panko

+blend | luigi baudana “dragon | piedmont, italy 2020

Roasted Rainbow Carrots | GF

toasted caraway crème fraîche, gremolata, house spice blend

+gruner veltliner | stadt krems | kremstal, austria 2020

2nd course (choice of)

Grilled King Salmon

kennebec potato pavé, sautéed brussels sprouts, grainy mustard velouté, crispy shallots

+ gamay | jean-francois merieau “le bois jacou” | loire valley, france 2019

Duck Cassoulet | GF

duck leg confit, andouille, pork belly, white beans, mirepoix, rosemary

+ malbec } el enemigo | mendoza, argentina 2017

From Nov. 4-8, Charcoal will be celebrating its anniversary with a special menu to include but not limited to:

Butternut Squash Soup

– calabrian chili, herb mascarpone, chervil

Roasted Brussels Sprout Caesar

– parmigiano-reggiano, lemon brioche crumble

Pan Seared Scallops

– swiss chard, romanesco, pancetta, golden beet puree, jalapeno tartar

That’s the roundup for now! Happy eating! Stay tuned for news about the Edmonds restaurants participating in Seattle Restaurant Week from Oct. 23-Nov. 5.

— By Deborah Binder