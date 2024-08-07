Restaurant news: GoFundMe established for beloved bar manager at Edmonds’ Leftcraft

The local restaurant community is coming together to support Gretchen Rowe Kenney, an employee of Leftcraft in Edmonds who recently lost her husband unexpectedly.

Gretchen and David Kenney met over 27 years ago, married and throughout their lives as a couple consistently invited people into their home and hearts. Together, they created a sense of community in their neighborhood, in their workplaces, and with anyone they came in contact with. They were givers who genuinely loved bringing people together. David passed away suddenly on June 14 from a heart attack at the age 53.

Having lost family members suddenly, I can understand what Gretchen must be going through. The road ahead for her will not be easy, especially because she has lost her partner in life and her personal economic stability in these uncertain times.

Gretchen has worked in the restaurant industry in Seattle and San Francisco for her entire career. She is one of the best bar managers, waitresses, bar tenders and humans that you could ever encounter. She worked closely with Tom Douglas for many years and before that you may have met her at The Deluxe Bar and Grill, Anthony’s Home Port, or Ray’s Boathouse. Most recently, Gretchen has been a bar manager and server at Leftcraft since the restaurant opened on Main Street in Edmonds.

If you are one of her regular customers. you are remembered, welcomed, cared for and always in her heart. Her service to her community and her customers feeds her soul. She loves it when a customer has a lovely time from the moment they walk through the door until they have left the building.

Gretchen could use the community’s support to literally help keep the roof over her head. David and Gretchen had just put a new roof on their home and without David’s income it will be challenging for Gretchen to make payments on it. If you have the means to help Gretchen through this incredibly difficult time, please consider making a donation so that she may grieve without financial stresses: You can find the GoFundMe campaign here.

All of the money raised will go directly to Gretchen.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.