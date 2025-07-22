Restaurant News: Gallaghers’ celebrates 30 years, Ladro launches ‘Coffee for Good’ — and more

It is so nice to have a reprieve from the heat. Great weather for enjoying a picnic on the beach or a meal at one of the many outdoor tables in our area.

Here’s the latest restaurant news around town.

This Saturday is Gallaghers’ Where U Brew 30-year anniversary party

Gallaghers’ invites everyone to their big milestone party Saturday, July 26 in Edmonds. They will have the big outdoor patio set up with food for all and special beers will be on tap. Previous owners and employees will be joining to share past memories and to raise a glass to Edmonds’ first and oldest community brew house and brew-on-premises establishment.

The party starts at 2 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. Food will be served when the pig is done roasting hopefully, around 5-6 p.m. Raffle prizes and special releases will be done at 7 p.m. Gallaghers hope all will join and they look forward to hearing your stories.

Location: 180 W. Dayton, Suite 105 Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone: 425-776 4209

Caffe Ladro launches “Coffee for Good” series to support local nonprofits

On July 1, Seattle-based coffee company Caffe Ladro launched a new community-driven initiative, “Coffee for Good,” a rotating coffee series that donates $3 from every bag sold to a featured local nonprofit. “Ladro has always believed in using our platform to support the people and organizations in our neighborhood communities,” the company said in a news release. “‘Coffee for Good’ is a way of deepening that commitment and inviting our customers to be part of something bigger—just by enjoying their daily coffee.”

The first nonprofit partner is the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), which provides legal services, advocacy and education to defend and advance the rights of immigrants in the Northwest. Each 12 oz. bag of Coffee for Good retails for $21.75 and is available online and in all Ladro locations, including in Lynnwood and Edmonds.

Ladro plans to rotate nonprofit partners every two months, with each campaign culminating in a blog post and a permanent feature on a new Ladro Community web page. The initiative aims to raise awareness, foster engagement and provide meaningful financial support to causes aligned with Ladro’s values. For more information, visit www.caffeladro.com or contact marketing@caffeladro.com.

La Palmera Mexican restaurant will be opening near the ferry

La Palmera, with locations in Everett, Mill Creek and South Lake Union, will be locating in the building formerly run by Kahlo’s Cantina at 102 Main St. in Edmonds. Due to renovations and permitting issues, the new restaurant will probably open in mid-August. Stay tuned for more details.

Vertical Wine Collective coming soon on Main Street

Kelsey and Lee Reeves are just about ready to open the doors of Vertical Wine Collective at 123 2nd Ave S, Edmonds, to the public. They have done many pop-up events over the last year and are excited to finally have a brick-and-mortar location. They have received their liquor license to sell boxed wines and are prepared to bring a refreshing perspective on the value and quality of boxed wines. It will be a fantastic space to hold a private event for all ages. Stay tuned for opening date and hours of operation.

