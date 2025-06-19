Restaurant News: Edmonds College grad new Canlis executive chef, summer solstice slices at Pagliacci

Graduate of Edmonds College Culinary Program named executive chef of Canlis in Seattle

For months, Canlis has been searching for its next executive chef, one of the most coveted gigs in Seattle. After interviewing many candidates from around the world, owner Mark Canlis has picked someone a little closer to home: James Huffman, the current executive sous chef. Even more exciting for those of us who live in Edmonds, Chef James is a graduate of the Edmonds College Culinary Arts Program and the first Seattle native to be the executive chef at Canlis.

The last two people to lead the kitchen at Canlis were Brady Ishiwata Williams, who won a James Beard Award before moving on to open Tomo in White Center, and Aisha Ibrahim, who was recently a James Beard semifinalist and left Canlis earlier this year to pursue opening her own restaurant. Both of these chefs had worked at Michelin star restaurants and moved to Seattle to take the top job at Canlis.

Chef James grew up in Lake Forest Park. He has worked in the local restaurant industry since the age of 16, when he started as an employee at Kidd Valley. He later cooked at the renowned Eastside fine dining destination Cafe Juanita. He has been at Canlis for the past nine years, working his way up the kitchen ladder under both Williams and Ibrahim.

Chef James had encouraging words for people interested in working in the culinary industry and attending the Edmonds College Culinary Arts Program: “The Edmonds College Culinary Arts Program was the perfect place for my career to grow,” he said. “I spent my mornings and afternoons in vocational classes, then worked nights as a cook. That rhythm — learning in the classroom and applying it in real kitchens — gave me a strong foundation. Combining formal training with hands-on experience accelerated my development as a chef. The instructors at Edmonds, especially Chef Kevin Fogarty, were great leaders and educators. Chef Fogarty isn’t just a talented chef — he’s a deeply caring and genuine person. His leadership left a mark on me and shaped the kind of leader I strive to be in the kitchen.

“The College Café was another huge asset. Running service in a live environment taught me what it really takes to execute a menu, manage a team and deliver under pressure. My advice to anyone considering this path: You’ll get out of it what you put into it. Stay curious, work hard and be ready to sacrifice.”

Let’s wish Chef James great success in his new role at Canlis.

Summer solstice celebration at Pagliacci

Sixteen splendid hours of daylight, one grand giveaway — what’s not to celebrate? Pagliacci will hand out slices (two per customer) at all locations* on Saturday, June 21 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Choose from four popular pies: The Original (cheese), Extra Pepperoni, Italiano and Pepperoni, Mushroom and Olive.

“We’re lucky to enjoy so much support from the Seattle area,” says Matt Galvin, co-owner of Pagliacci. “This is our way of saying thank you.”

Customers receiving free slices can also enter to win one of ten $500 gift cards we will be giving away by scanning the available QR code at the store. Winners will be notified by July 7.

*Excludes UW Campus and Valley; due to high volumes, no slice pre orders will be taken. Available only while supplies last.

New restaurant opens in Lynnwood

Basil Bistro, a Vietnamese restaurant, just opened its second location in Lynnwood next to the Grocery Outlet on Highway 99.

Location: 17525 Hwy 99 Ste. E, Lynnwood

Phone: 425-361-1397

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.and Friday-Saturday 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

Menu: www.yelp.com/menu/basil-bistro-lynnwood

A New Kind of Wine Bar comes to Edmonds: Vertical Wine Collective breaks the mold

Downtown Edmonds is about to get a fresh pour of something new — and it’s not coming from a traditional bottle. Vertical Wine Collective, opening this July, is unlike any wine bar we’ve seen before. Specializing in boxed and sustainably packaged wines, this new retail and tasting room experience will be located in the heart of Edmonds. Trust me, it’s not your parents’ boxed wine! The shop is spearheaded by local husband and wife team Lee and Kelsey Reeves, who have experience in education and technology. Their goal is not only to challenge outdated assumptions about wine but also to create a space that feels welcoming, fun, and forward-thinking.

The vision behind Vertical Wine Collective is simple but bold: Bring world-class, small-batch wines to a broader audience — without the waste and limitations of traditional packaging. While boxed wine has often been misunderstood or overlooked in the U.S. market, it’s gaining serious traction for its environmental benefits, convenience, and ability to keep wine fresh longer. And now, Edmonds has a front-row seat to this fast-growing category.

What makes Vertical even more compelling is the sense of community and sustainability woven into its core. The space is designed to be both a wine bar and a place for discovery — where people can taste by the glass, learn about up-and-coming producers, and even attend events centered around sustainable wine culture.

One program I found especially exciting is their “Glass to Box” initiative. To reduce single-use waste and encourage customers to rethink their habits, Vertical Wine Collective is offering $1 in store credit for every empty glass wine bottle customers bring in—up to $25 per month. It’s a smart, feel-good way to reward eco-conscious behavior and introduce people to the joys of high-quality boxed wine at the same time.

Guests can expect a rotating selection of thoughtful wine snacks — think tinned fish, olives, crackers and small bites that pair perfectly with each pour. Vertical Wine Collective will also be available for private events, offering a unique and intimate setting for gatherings, tastings and celebrations. Customers can also expect a curated selection of non-alcoholic wines — ensuring that guests who don’t drink still enjoy the full experience, with thoughtful pours, beautiful glassware, and a welcoming seat at the table.

As Edmonds continues to evolve with new restaurants, retail and community gathering spaces, Vertical Wine Collective feels like a perfect fit: innovative, approachable and just a little bit rebellious in the best way. Keep an eye out — I’ll be first in line when the doors open!

Owners of Royal India in Lynnwood face felony charges for wage theft

Like so many, I have noticed people protesting outside the Royal India restaurant at the corner of 196th and 76th in Lynnwood for several years. (Not to be confused with the folks picketing nearby at the Planned Parenthood Office.) Itseems that they were picketing for good reason: the former owners of the Kirkland restaurant Royal India, Mohammad Rashid Bhatti and Aeisha Bhatti, were charged with 10 counts of felony wage theft by state prosecutors, who say the father and daughter duo failed to pay workers nearly $45,000 from 2021 to 2023. The pair pleaded not guilty at their arraignment June 4.

According to a news release, Royal India’s two locations in Lynnwood and Kirkland “have been the subjects of at least 37 wage complaints from workers since 2018,” more than any other non-chain restaurant in Washington State. At the time, Washington State Labor & Industries “has collected $42,051 from the Bhattis since 2018 out of $121,662 owed in wages, interest and penalties.”

Some Royal India employees contacted a worker’s rights group called the Seattle Solidarity Network, which organized a picket line outside the restaurant in 2023 and even created a website devoted to documenting the restaurant’s supposed misdeeds. Both King and Snohomish County Health Departments cited both locations for code violations, including “black mold in the ice machine.” The Lynnwood location closed before reopening under new ownership with the name Dastoor.

In the case of the investigation that led to felony charges, Labor & Industries went through Royal India’s finances and concluded “they had the ability to pay their employees but didn’t,” according to the agency press release, which continued: “During the investigation, it was discovered that some complainants were also tasked with doing work for Aeisha Bhatti’s other business, Marigold Design House. Additional instances of alleged wage theft were discovered during the investigation, including a nanny hired by Aeisha Bhatti who was allegedly not paid for her work.” Many wage theft cases are settled in civil lawsuits or addressed in the normal L&I process. Felony wage theft cases are “relatively rare,” but the agency said it can refer cases to the state AG if it finds “what appears to be a clear intent to withhold wages from workers.”