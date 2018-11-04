Restaurant News: Chef Dane keeping deliciousness at Here and There, goodbye to Cafe Bueno

I was feeling a little peckish on Halloween evening and noticed that the Here and There food truck was parked at Fourth and Dayton in Edmonds — that’s their usual spot on Wednesday. You can also find them at the Kruger Clinic on Highway 99 (near Swedish Edmonds Hospital) Thursdays for lunch, and on Fridays over at American Brewing during dinner time.

The transition of ownership from Julie Malcolm to Lynnwood-based Chef Dane Catering seems to be going pretty smoothly.

Corbin Lee reported that they had been busy all day and a line had formed at the order window when I arrived.

I asked general manager/owner Carol Anne Lee to recommend a couple of new offerings and settled on their classic Reuben sandwich and their Hawaiian pulled pork sandwich. Here and There will be offering new items on a weekly basis, so there will always be something new to look forward to. The Reuben was served up on fresh marbled rye bread as you would expect. The corned beef was nice and lean. They don’t scrimp on the Thousand Island dressing or the Swiss cheese, and the sauerkraut was present in just the right proportion. In short, it was just the way I like it. I’d order it again in a heartbeat, but I’ve got my eye on their kale steak salad too.

I might not have ordered the pulled pork sandwich at all, but in the interest of journalism and everything…. Anyway, it’s a remarkable concoction of pulled pork, pineapple, crispy onions, and coleslaw on a soft ciabatta roll. The coleslaw was a great touch, providing an interesting texture. My biggest objection to pulled pork sandwiches is that they are often dry; this one was juicy, with melt-in-your mouth deliciousness.

Sandwiches come with a choice of sides. Rather than fries, I chose the German potato salad, which contained heirloom baby potatoes with a zingy Dijon mustard vinaigrette and caramelized onions. I definitely made the right choice for me.

Naturally, since it was Halloween, they had a pumpkin offering. The pumpkin whoopie pie, which looks like two pumpkin/cinnamon/nutmeg muffin tops sandwiched together by a heavenly maple cream sauce and lined with tiny chocolate chips. I thought it was fantastic and I don’t generally go out of my way for pumpkin bread.

Chef Dane’s acquisition of the Here and There food truck seems like a natural extension of their business. On top of that, it gives the Chef Dane organization an opportunity to offer Edmonds diners access to their creations on an almost daily basis.

Summary? New owners. Still really good. I’ll be back. Try the pumpkin whoopie pie and the Hawaiian pulled pork sandwich.

For more information, visit www.hereandtheregrill.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Ever feel a little puzzled when you’re standing in front of the fancy cheese case at your grocery store? I have a solution for you! The Cheesemonger’s Table in Edmonds is offering Cheese 101. It’s a class for those of us who want to learn a little more about the history of cheese, how it’s made, the different varieties, and how to evaluate its taste.

Included in the class will be five tastings of different cheeses and some charcuterie and accompaniments. The Cheesemonger’s certified cheese professional, Rachael Lucas, will lead the class on Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. More information at this Facebook link.

~ ~ ~ ~

The good folks at Edmonds’ 190 Sunset have a very special dinner planned for Thursday, Nov. 8.

Touted as the “190 Sunset Bourbon Dinner,” Executive Chef Skyler Gemar has created a sumptuous five-course meal that will be paired with nationally recognized spirits provided by Matthew Farmer of the Woodinville Whiskey Company.

They’ve garnered Whiskey of the Year (2016) and Rye of the Year (2017) honors from the American Distillery Institute. Both spirits will be among those to be served up by popular host bartender Niles Peacock.

To accompany these fine spirits, they’ll be starting out with their amazing 190 shellfish bisque, followed by seared foie gras, pan-fried black cod, Montana Hutterite Colony braised pork cheeks, and finally sweet potato bread pudding. It should be a memorable evening. For all the lowdown go to: www.facebook.com/events/314417089348798/?ti=icl

~ ~ ~ ~

Hey! It’s Restaurant Week in Seattle. For a mere $33, you can enjoy a three-course dinner at approximately 165 restaurants in the Seattle area. It’s a great way to discover new favorites on the cheap.

Five Edmonds restaurants are participating this year: Anthony’s Homeport, Bar Dojo, Epulo, Salt & Iron and The Loft. Drop by Sunday through Thursday until Nov. 8 at any of these places and enjoy a great deal. More at srw.seattletimes.com.

~ ~ ~ ~

Lynnwood’s Temple Distilling will be celebrating its new expansion and three years of producing gin, with the limited release of their first Aquavit.

Aquavit is a distilled spirit that has been produced principally in Scandinavia since the 15th century, typically about 80 proof. Temple’s is pot distilled and contains star anise, caraway seed, orange peel, and grains of paradise. Fewer than 100 bottles have been produced and it’s expected to sell quickly. The 314 Pie food truck will be there, and you can have a cigar hand rolled for you by San Juan Cigars. This event is family and dog friendly. It’s all happening Sunday, Nov. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at Temple Distilling, 19231 36th Ave. W., Suite F in Lynnwood. More at www.facebook.com/events/523146531464527/?ti=icl.

~ ~ ~ ~

I was sorry to see that after 15 years, the charming and quaint Espresso Buono, located near Homage Senior Services on 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, closed Nov. 2.

Owner Penny Wight recently blogged:

“I hoped to keep Espresso Buono open with revised hours, reduced expenses and given increased weekday business from our new neighbor, Homage Senior Services. However, I think it would take several months to see if Espresso Buono might turn a profit. Approaching 70, I have lots of music, gardening, art and travel to experience and can no longer volunteer time to keep our little haven in the heart of Lynnwood open.”

Barring a last-minute buyer, Espresso Buono will have many food service items for sale, with dates and times will be posted on their website espressobuono.com.

In parting, Wight said:

“Many thanks to all who found your way to Espresso Buono over the past 15 years; especially you who stayed with us through thick and thin! You are the reason I kept Espresso Buono open and why I’m sad to let it go.”

~ ~ ~ ~

— By James Spangler

The furthest thing from a finicky eater, James Spangler insisted on trying everything on the table from the earliest age. At 13, he prepared Baked Alaska for an entire classroom and has had an insatiable appetite for good food ever since. On his days off, he’s rather be in the kitchen cooking for the people he loves than doing just about anything. If you catch him reading a book at his bookstore on 4th Avenue in Edmonds, there’s a good chance it’ll have something to do with food.