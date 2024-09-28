Restaurant News: Edmonds’ Charcoal a perfect date night destination

A “date night” is typically an occasion when two people spend time together to reconnect and bond. It can involve a main activity, such as a movie, a hike or a nice dinner. When my son was younger, “date night” was a big deal. I had to find a babysitter for starters, and we usually purchased tickets for a show and had dinner before the show. It required lots of effort on my part to make it happen. And it was expensive. I honestly don’t know what babysitters charge these days, but given the minimum wage rate in our area I am certain it takes a small investment to have a bonafide “date night” for people with young children. And on top of it, having a meal at even a fast casual restaurant — much less a full-service restaurant — adds to the cost.

In our area, we are fortunate to have many eateries that are worthy of a “date night” or special-occasion experience. Recently, a dinner at Edmonds-based Charcoal made me think about this type of experience. Located inside the thriving Graphite Arts Center, Charcoal has a quiet elegance that was very busy on the Saturday evening when I dined there. Making reservations — especially for a weekend date — is highly recommended.

The dining room and bar area are spacious and with noise-reducing baffles on the ceiling, the sound level is not overwhelming. The creative menu at Charcoal includes small plates, main dishes, daily specials and desserts. The cocktail and wine list is extensive and includes choices that complement the menu.

We started off with a refreshing glass of prosecco accompanied by an appetizer of Burrata salad with grilled peaches, green Sichuan peppercorn vinaigrette, shaved radish, mint and basil, accompanied by herbed flat bread. ($19) The whole ensemble was generous and delicious and a perfect way to start off the meal. My companion had the duck entrée with cherry & basil reduction, five spice sweet potato purée, Swiss chard and polenta coin ($37) and I had the almost infamous Smash Burger: two 4-ounce Double R Ranch chuck patties, arugula, grilled onion agrodolce, cheddar, bacon and ash aioli with a side of fries ($21). Both entrees were well-prepared and creative, and the portions were generous. With two patties, the burger was plenty for a second meal. I saved room for dessert and enjoyed a contemporary take on a Strawberry Tart that was topped with a crispy meringue swirl. Well worth the calories, and it was a work of art.

Charcoal is a worthy destination for a date night. I have other favorite spots for a special occasion but would love to hear from my readers where you like to dine on a special date. Please comment on this column and share your thoughts.

Charcoal

Location: 202B Main St., Edmonds

Phone: 425-510-1092

Hours:

Sunday-Thursday from 4 p.m. with last seating at 8:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday from 4 p.m. with last seating at 9 p.m.

Happy Hour: Seven days a week from 4-5 p.m.

Tuesday: Bottled wine is half price

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.