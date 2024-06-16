Restaurant news: An inside look at Edmonds’ new Victor Tavern

The dining scene in our local area is constantly changing and evolving. The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Lynnwood has permanently closed. But we are so lucky to have lots of wonderful pizza joints nearby that offer every type of pizza that you can imagine. The Edmonds location of Pagliacci’s completed their indoor/outdoor renovation and on June 8 there was a line out the door because they celebrated by offering free slices all day. The renovation creates more indoor space for dining as well as an updated patio and a streamlined ordering counter. Now if they could only improve the parking situation!

At a recent media event for the newly opened Victor Tavern on Main Street, I had the opportunity to sample their signature cocktails and samples from their extensive menu. It is my personal policy to wait at least four to six weeks before doing a formal restaurant review for a new restaurant, but from the items that I tasted at the event Ethan Stowell’s newest addition to his suite of restaurants looks promising. The shrimp cocktail and sliders were delicious! They served a signature chocolate brownie that was also enjoyable and crave worthy. Their “soft” opening is officially over but they are still getting up to speed with service issues and hope to have the upstairs “game room” up in running once their elevator inspection is completed.

Under the culinary leadership of Chef Taylor Johnson and the expert beverage direction of Erik Carlson, the new Victor Tavern hopes to be a vibrant addition to the local restaurant community. The daily menu at The Victor Tavern Edmonds focuses on playful and casual tavern fare made from fresh, seasonal ingredients. Guests can enjoy tavern burgers and sandwiches, small shareable plates, large salads and a variety of large plate dinners. Highlights include the Smoky Tavern Wings with hot sauce and blue cheese dip, Steak Frites with flatiron steak and parmesan fries, and Fried Castelvetrano Olives.

Burger lovers will delight in the 6 oz. patties of grass-fed natural beef served on brioche buns. Crowd favorites include the Victory Burger with lettuce, onion, bread and butter pickles, American cheese and secret sauce; the Truffle Smash Burger with truffles, mushrooms, gruyere and truffle aioli; and the Veg Head with a plant-based patty, avocado, Mama Lil’s peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion and aged cheddar. Sandwich highlights include a French Dip with prime rib, griddled onion and horseradish mayo, and The Phoenix with spicy fried chicken thigh, pepper jack, lettuce, pickle and jalapeño aioli.

Happy hour at The Victor Tavern Edmonds runs nightly from 4 to 6 p.m., and includes a selection of small plates, burgers and beverages, including $9-$10 cocktails, $8 draft beers and $9 glasses of wine. Weekend brunch will be offered every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featured dishes include Vanilla Malted Griddle Cakes served with applewood bacon and sage andmaple sausage; Eggs Benedict with a choice of smoked salmon lox, applewood bacon or prime rib; and a Breakfast Smash Burger with a fried egg, American cheese, sweet pickle, lettuce and onion. For the thirsty, brunch features Victor Mimosa Service with a whole bottle of sparkling wine and fresh orange juice, Bloody Marys and rotation house slushy frozen cocktails.

Erik Carlson, Ethan Stowell Restaurants’ executive beverage director, has crafted a beverage program featuring a trio of categories including Quick Draw- slushy cocktails and espresso martinis on tap; Sours, Punches and Fizzes; and Stirred & Spirit Driven Cocktails. Selections include the Copalita Punch — a frozen slushy cocktail with tequila, mezcal, amaro, lime, grapefruit and Aleppo pepper; the Amalfi Swizzle with gin, Aperol, lemon, passionfruit and ginger; and the Derringer with bourbon, curaçao, coffee liqueur and orange zest. There are multiple house specialty non-alcoholic cocktails alongside house sodas and Caffé Vita coffee and cold brew. Local beers on tap and a curated wine selection by the glass and bottle are also available.

“The culinary community in Edmonds is among the best in the Pacific Northwest and we are honored to be in such great company,” said Chef Ethan Stowell, founder and CEO of Ethan Stowell Restaurants (ESR). “This new location will offer the same great burgers and delicious tavern fare that the Victor is known for, served within what could be our most beautiful restaurant build-out to date. We aim to be the go-to spot for a lively, post-work happy hour or a great place to enjoy a game with friends.”

Located on Main Street in downtown Edmonds, The Victor Tavern is making its new home in the beautifully restored 6,714-square-foot Main Street Commons development, which was originally built in 1954 as a Thriftway grocery store and also features Molly Moon’s Ice Cream, Copper Pot Bakery, Johnny Mo’s Pizza and Virtue Cellars Tasting Room. The restaurant space retains its original wood barrel vault ceiling and features an open kitchen concept and a horseshoe bar with eight taps. Modern lighting, earth-tone leather and mixed materials including unfinished cement and midcentury wallpaper create a contemporary urban atmosphere that will be familiar to fans of ESR restaurant spaces. Outside, the new restaurant hosts a spacious covered and heated 24-seat patio that looks out onto the 440-square-foot communal Main Street commons courtyard.

Within the restaurant proper, the new Victor Tavern offers an array of seating options, including a 34-seat bar, an 82-seat downstairs dining area (including a flexible 18-seat private dining room), and an upstairs dining area with 28 traditional seats and 12-16 seats designated for bowling. The upstairs area is designed as a game-forward room featuring three lanes of rollerball by US Bowling and two shuffleboard tables. Note: At this time the upstairs gaming area is not yet open pending final permit approval; however, there are plans for the gaming area to open soon. (No date yet.) Both local and national sporting events can be viewed on one of 10 large-screen televisions placed throughout the bar and restaurant. Both current Victor Tavern locations are official Mariners Bar League locations, with Mariners games always available.

Stay tuned for a full review once the kitchen and waitstaff settle into their new place.

Victor Tavern Edmonds

550 Main St., Suite 100

Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone: 425-599-4110

— By Deborah Binder

