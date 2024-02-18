Restaurant news: A sneak peek at new Copper Rose Bakery, opening in downtown Edmonds Tuesday

Copper Rose Bakery in Edmonds will officially open at Main Street Commons on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Chefs Dom Rose and Casey Cooper have been working on this brick-and-mortar store for more than two years.

Chef Rose has a baking business food truck called 314Pie and Chef Cooper has Copperpot Bakery. Now they have combined forces and run all of their businesses from the newly minted kitchen at Copper Rose Bakery.

Real estate agent Adam Cobb hosted a “First Look & Free Bites” event at Copper Rose on Saturday. The offerings included savory pies, berry and cheese Danish pastries, hearty sandwiches, chocolate cake and macaroons. There is no website yet as well as no set menu.

Chefs Dom and Casey will welcome everyone Tuesday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a range of savory and sweet bakery items: cookies, cakes, sandwiches, breakfast burritos, pies and more. Everything is from scratch. Copper Rose Bakery will have simple coffee drinks and juices, but Stillhouse Coffee is opening up next door with a full array of coffee house offerings. I plan to let Copper Rose Bakery settle in before writing a full review, but from what I tasted today this place looks like it’s going to be a fabulous addition to the Edmonds downtown community.

Copper Rose Bakery

558 Main St., Ste. 102

Edmonds WA 98020

Open Tuesday to Saturday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.