Restaurant News: A little slice of Italy at Girardi’s Osteria

Girardi’s Osteria on 5th Avenue South in Edmonds is celebrating a milestone anniversary and one that is not easy to accomplish: 25 years of being in business. In 1999, the Girardi brothers opened Girardi’s in the quaint corner location and proceeded to create a little slice of Italy in the middle of Edmonds.

Fast forward a few decades and Girardi’s is under new ownership by Fred Milani. Fred was a tech guy and decided that once he retired from that line of work he wanted to own a restaurant. Once he discovered Girardi’s and that Bruno Girardi was ready to sell, Fred found his new calling. He has retained many of the same beloved staff from the front and back of the house and the menu has remained almost the same. With plentiful indoor and outdoor seating, Girardi’s has been a favorite destination for lunch, happy hour and dinner for locals. It’s a great spot for happy hour with friends, a special date night, a family celebration and as a midweek meal when you want to leave the cooking to the professionals. I have attended a business event that was catered by Girardi’s, and their food made the meeting especially memorable.

We started off our meal with two popular appetizers: Polenta Gorgonzola ($10.95) and Calamari Fries ($14.95). Both came to table quickly and hot. The polenta has been a staple at Girardi’s and did not disappoint. The sauce is decadent and pairs well with the polenta. You could have this has your entrée with a side salad and be satisfied. The calamari fries are unusual in that they are not the typical calamari rings that are served. They look like straight fries and are accompanied by two sauces that are almost addicting. We also shared the Mixed Green Salad with strawberries, blackberries, red onions and gorgonzola ($17.95). It was a large portion and easily shared by 3-4 people.

Three main entrees were enjoyed by the table: Wild Boar Ragu with Housemade Egg Pappardelle Noodles ($25.95), Pork Shank Ossobucchini with Wild Mushroom Linguine ($28.95) and Five Lobster Ravioli ($19.95). Again, large portions came to the table and each dish was well seasoned, well prepared and the rich sauces were the highlights of each dish. Apparently these are three of the most popular dishes on the menu, and I can see why. There was more than enough for another meal at home too!

Recently there has been a trend at restaurants where they no longer bring a basket of bread to the table — a trend that I am not a fan of but I understand the economics of it. I just think the waitstaff could ask the patron if they wanted bread and then offer it freely if desired — especially in an Italian restaurant. Here you can order a basket of the well made and local Macrina bread for $5.95. I wish we had ordered the bread because the sauces for each of our dishes were delicious and soaking them up in the Italian tradition would have been nice.

Yes, were were full. But in the interest of research for the greater good we had to try the only two desserts that are made in house: Tiramisu ($10) and Cannoli ($9.50). Both were authentically prepared and brought us all back to a trip spent together in Italy. Although the Cannoli shells are imported from Sicily, the rich creamy filling was perfection. It was a great way to cap off a delicious meal.

The menu at Girardi’s is extensive and there is something for everyone. Oddly, you can even order burger and tacos at this predominantly Italian-leaning establishment. You can easily make a meal out of their appetizers and salads. Most dishes are easily shareable and there are many daily specials. I know that I will have to return for Fred’s Special Salmon Special — only offered Thursday through Sunday. The “Happy Hour” specials are unbelievably affordable, with $7 cocktails, wine and reduced prices on appetizers, soups, salads and small plates. Given what has happened to the restaurant industry post-COVID, the prices are in line with other local places.

Fred is deeply committed to providing his staff with a fair and livable wage. There are nights when business is slow (I was there on a Tuesday evening and there were only four other tables occupied) and there are nights when a reservation is highly recommended, especially for larger parties.

Unfortunately Lida Milani, Fred’s partner in life and in business, died in early August. To honor the legacy of Lida Milani, Girardi’s is hosting a fundraiser benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank. Lida Milani was known for her infectious smile, love of languages and unwavering kindness, and “her passion for good food, animals, and charitable causes.” From Sept. 1 through the end of December 2024, Girardi’s will donate 25 cents for every glass of wine and $1 for every bottle of wine sold at the restaurant. Fred said, “We feel donating to the Edmonds Food Bank is a meaningful way to support our community and makes a positive impact on the lives of those in need, especially during the upcoming holiday season and to honor Lida’s life and memory.”

Girardi’s Osteria

504 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

425-673-5278