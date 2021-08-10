Resources available for residents facing eviction

Resources remain available for residents facing possible eviction as the potential end date for the state’s moratorium draws closer.

Anyone in Snohomish County needing rental assistance can start by calling 211. The 211 call center connects people with human and social services. It is operated by Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW).

The nonprofit has seen a huge surge in rental assistance this year, largely funded by federal relief dollars related to the pandemic, said Cory Armstrong-Hoss, the director of communications and marketing for VOAWW.

According to Armstrong-Hoss, the process takes time, and the demand is growing, so it’s important to get started sooner rather than later. Qualified Snohomish County households may be able to receive up to 12 months of assistance, including back rent. Landlords also can be involved in requesting assistance for tenants.

Meanwhile, the City of Mountlake Terrace continues to offer several assistance programs for residents, including utility discounts for seniors and low-income households. For more information, visit www.cityofmlt.com/165.