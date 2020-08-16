Resolution to extend temporary outdoor dining among items on Aug. 17 MLT City Council agenda

A resolution that would extend the city’s emergency proclamation allowing businesses to temporarily expand their outdoor seating capacity during the coronavirus outbreak and appointment of a city council subcommittee to interview candidates for the city’s newly-formed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission are among the items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council agenda for Monday, Aug. 17.

The council discussed the resolution at its Aug. 13 work/study session and you can read more about that discussion here.

