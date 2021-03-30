Resolution against hate and violence among items on MLT City Council April 1 agenda

Adoption of a resolution opposing hate and violence following a surge of attacks on Asian Americans is among several items on the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Thursday, April 1 work/study session agenda.

Additional discussion items on the agenda include:

– Introduction of 212th Place Southwest planned unit development and rezone

– Update from the Edmonds School District

– Quarterly discussion and update of city council goals (annual retreat follow-up)

– Review of PUD pole attachment agreement

– Review of art deaccession policy

– Recognition of city volunteer Linda Rogers (tentative)

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. via Zoom. If the public would like to listen in via telephone, the call in number is 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting over the internet: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (873 8667 0057) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode (04 01 21).

To submit written public comment beforehand, email your remarks to cityhall@mltwa.gov or mail to City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. All written public comments must be received by 4:00 p.m. on the day of meeting to be acknowledged that night. Please reference “Public Comment for (Insert Meeting Date) City Council Meeting” on your correspondence. The city clerk will read a summary of public comments in the meeting.

To provide verbal comments during the public comments agenda item at the meeting, use the hand raise tool in Zoom or *9 if participating by telephone (press *6 to unmute).

The complete agenda can be viewed here.