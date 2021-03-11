Residents invited to comment on city’s draft 2021 Stormwater Management Plan

Residents are invited to provide input on the draft 2021 Stormwater Management Plan for Mountlake Terrace. The city updates this plan annually to improve water quality in local creeks, Lake Ballinger, Lake Washington and Puget Sound; and also to comply with requirements of the Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit.

The Stormwater Management Plan is broken into 10 sections:

Stormwater Planning

Public Education and Outreach

Public Involvement and Participation

Mapping and Documentation

Illicit Discharge Detection and Elimination

Controlling Runoff from New Development, Redevelopment, & Construction Sites

Operations and Maintenance

Source Control Program for Existing Development

Compliance with Total Maximum Daily Load Requirements

Monitoring and Assessment

The permit requires that the plan be submitted to the Washington State Department of Ecology by Wednesday, March 31, so the public comment period will close on Monday, March 29.

For questions or more information, contact Laura Reed, Stormwater Program Manager, at lreed@mltwa.gov or 425-744-6226.