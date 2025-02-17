Residents invited to conversation with Rep. Ryu, Mayor Wright March 15

Join State Rep. Cindy Ryu of Washington’s 32nd Legislative District and Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright for a conversation about community issues from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Mountlake Terrace Library.
The 32nd District represented by Ryu includes all of Mountlake Terrace.
The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.