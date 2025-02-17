Residents invited to conversation with Rep. Ryu, Mayor Wright March 15

Join State Rep. Cindy Ryu of Washington’s 32nd Legislative District and Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright for a conversation about community issues from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The 32nd District represented by Ryu includes all of Mountlake Terrace.

The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.