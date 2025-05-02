Residents get inside scoop on City through the MLT Community Academy

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed or mystified by the hows and whys of city government, the City of Mountlake Terrace has a program designed to change that.

The MLT Community Academy was launched this spring. Created to inform and encourage civic engagement, six free sessions were taught by city leadership, staff and officials. Many topics were covered, like the police drone program, public records requests, emergency management, parks planning, stormwater management and more.

Many cities across the U.S. have started offering similar programs, including Bellevue and Shoreline. “We all have the same goals: empowering our residents by educating them about how the city functions and encouraging them to get involved and participate,” Communications and Community Engagement Manager Sienna Spencer-Markles said.

Approximately 30 people attended and graduates received a certificate of completion at a Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting in April.

The academy will be offered again next spring and is open to anyone 16-plus who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mountlake Terrace.





