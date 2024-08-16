Residents get a look at city growth plans during Aug. 12 open house

The City of Mountlake Terrace hosted an open house at Mountlake Terrace City Hall Aug. 12 to receive input and answer questions from residents.

Guests viewed the possible pathways for growth the community may take over the next 20 years. City staff were on hand to receive input from residents and answer questions about how the city could change to meet its growth goals.

Under the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA), the city is required to create space for middle housing close to public transportation.

The proposed plans are Alternative 1, in which the city takes no action to meet GMA housing requirements; Alternative 2, moderate action to meet goals; and Alternative 3, which exceeds the GMA targets.

The community meeting followed an Aug. 8 middle housing update that Mountlake Terrace Senior Planner Jonathan Morales and Berk Consulting Senior Manager Ben Han presented to the city council.

During that presentation, Morales and Han explained that the city would eventually reach a tier two population — having over 25,000 people. Further, the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission advised that the city be planning as if it were at tier two rather than its current tier three.

During the open house, Morales said that single-family homes are still a part of the city’s plan for Mountlake Terrace’s 4.1-mile footprint . However, under the city’s growth plans, the number of homes would change from one to two units per lot.

For detailed information on Mountlake Terrace land use, click here.

To see the Aug. 8 middle housing code update presentation, click here.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett





