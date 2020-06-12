Residents encouraged to take online survey for MLT Transportation Plan Update

The City of Mountlake Terrace is updating its Transportation Master Plan, and residents are encouraged to take an online survey to provide feedback on the city’s transportation and traffic conditions.

Click here to take the survey. The deadline to complete it is July 31, 2020.

The primary goal is to update the original plan to more accurately address the changing conditions Mountlake Terrace will experience with the introduction of light rail to the city, development of the Town Center, and overall expected growth.

The current Mountlake Terrace Transportation Master Plan was approved in November 2007. The update is necessary to reflect Mountlake Terrace’s current needs and vision for its transportation system to accommodate future demand for improved, safe and efficient travel throughout the city. The update will also meet requirements under the Washington State Growth Management Act Chapter 36.70A.RCW and be consistent with the Puget Sound Regional Council Transportation 2040 plan.

The plan update will focus on defining transportation deficiencies and identify potential improvements that address transportation safety, connectivity, operation, and capacity needs to improve the transportation system throughout the city. It will also address ongoing programs for preserving and maintaining the existing transportation infrastructure.

In addition to the survey, Mountlake Terrace will host open houses where interested community members can interact with each other and staff to provide invaluable input on many of the focus areas identified above.

More information on the Transportation Master Plan is available at www.cityofmlt.com/1977 or by contacting City Traffic Engineer Marc Seferian at mseferian@ci.mlt.wa.us or 425-744-6265.