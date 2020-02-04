Residents asked to take survey on City of MLT transportation plan update

The City of Mountlake Terrace is updating its Transportation Master Plan (TMP), and residents are encouraged to take an online survey to provide feedback on the city’s transportation and traffic conditions.

Visit www.cityofmlt.com/1977 to take the survey. The deadline for completion is March 20, 2020.

According to the city, the primary purpose of this effort is to update the original plan to more accurately address the changing conditions Mountlake Terrace will experience with the introduction of light rail, development of the Town Center and overall growth.

The current Mountlake Terrace Transportation Master Plan was approved in November 2007. The update is necessary to reflect Mountlake Terrace’s current needs and vision for its transportation system to accommodate future demand. The TMP update will also meet requirements under the Washington State Growth Management Act Chapter 36.70A.RCW and be consistent with the Puget Sound Regional Council Transportation 2040 plan.

The update will focus on defining transportation deficiencies and identify potential improvements that address transportation safety, connectivity, operation, and capacity needs to improve the transportation system throughout the city. It will also address ongoing programs for preserving and maintaining the existing transportation infrastructure.

In addition to the survey, Mountlake Terrace will also host open houses on the plan update. Discussion on the update is tentatively set for Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission meetings in March, April and May, and at city council meetings in June and July, with adoption in August.

More information on the Transportation Master Plan is available atwww.cityofmlt.com/1977.