Researching the wrong family topic of Sno-Isle Genealogy Society meeting May 1

“What if You Discover You Researched the Wrong Family” is the topic of the Sno-Isle Genealogy Society’s meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 in the Wicker’s Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Presenter Gabrielle Hillgrove draws on her own research to tell how she discovered she wasn’t researching her family when all the clues told her otherwise.

This is a hybrid meeting, and attendees can come in person or join on Zoom at https://bit.ly/SIGSMay24.