Rescheduled public hearing for extending multifamily tax exemption code Dec. 19

The Mountlake Terrace City Council has rescheduled for Dec. 19 a public hearing on a proposed ordinance that would extend the city’s multifamily tax exemption code.

Initially scheduled for a public hearing and vote on Dec. 5, the ordinance on the Dec. 19 council business agenda would extend the city’s existing 12-year program that provides property tax exemptions to multifamily housing developers who require 20% of new units to be affordable at 80% of the area median income (AMI). The city’s Town Center subarea is expected to accommodate 3,000 housing units, according to the recently adopted Comprehensive Plan.

Other items scheduled for a review and vote during Thursday’s meeting are:

– A contract award for a generator for the police and fire departments.

– A power generator for Mountlake Terrace City Hall.

– An interlocal agreement amendment for the Edmonds School District.

– Property acquisition for a pedestrian plaza.

– An interlocal agreement with Snohomish County for emergency management services

– A proposed agreement with the Police Department Guild collective bargaining unit.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view live-streamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.