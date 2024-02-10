Rescheduled construction begins Monday on 66th Avenue West

Starting Monday, Feb. 12, northbound 66th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace will be closed from 220th to 216th Streets Southwest for construction.

The work was rescheduled from last fall due to weather and supply chain issues.

“Expect lane closures and detours as we overhaul this important commercial corridor,” city spokesperson Rikki Fruichantie said. “Driveway access is being managed for businesses and residents.”

The work involves removing the existing road surface and repaving 66th Avenue West. The work area runs from 220th Street Southwest to the northern city limits at the Interurban Trail.

The $3.6 million project is funded by state, Snohomish County and city dollars. Construction is expected to last for up to two months.

Planned improvements will benefit drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians, the city said. Stronger pavement on 66th Avenue West is better equipped to support the heavy trucks that travel to and from the county’s Southwest Recycling & Transfer Station.

“66th is part of the city’s planned bicycle network,” said Jesse Hoffman, the city’s public works director. “We know we need better connections between office parks, industrial areas and neighborhoods, especially with the nearby Interurban Trail.”

A revised Interurban Trail crossing will have a center island and flashing lights that pedestrians activate to alert drivers on 66th Avenue West. Curb ramps throughout the project will be replaced with ones that meet modern accessibility guidelines. Traffic signal infrastructure also will be upgraded and connected into the regional management system.