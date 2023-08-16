‘Reptile Lady’ April Jackson to lecture on her cold-blooded friends at Lynnwood Library Aug. 17

“Reptile Lady” April Jackson will be hosting an informational and interactive meet-and-greet with her reptile friends from all over the world, teaching attendees about how to be kind and more informed.

The Aug. 17 event is open to curious animal lovers of all ages and will be held at Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W. The hour-long event begins at 5:30 p.m. but space is limited. More information can be found here.