Rep. Rick Larsen to host veterans forum in Lynnwood Oct. 4

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will host a veterans forum from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 in Lynnwood.



The forum will be at the Verdant Health Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. It’s an opportunity for veterans to receive updates on legislation affecting them and get answers to questions about the Department of Veterans Affairs, health care, job training and housing.

“Veterans know their communities better than anybody and that is part of the reason these forums are so important,” Larsen, a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said. “Answering questions and hearing concerns directly from local veterans is the single best way for me to continue being a strong veterans’ advocate in congress.”

Washington state is home to more than 540,000 veterans, including just over 59,000 veterans in the 2nd Congressional District. Larsen is committed to ensuring that women and men who have served in the U.S. military have access to the resources and services needed.