Rep. Rick Larsen at global poverty forum in MLT Aug. 31

The Snohomish County RESULTS group, which is dedicated to addressing global poverty issues, is hosting a Global Poverty Forum with U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m.-noon. The conversation will center around initiatives that help to end AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, and explore other global poverty-reducing efforts within the federal government.

All are welcome. For more information, contact Teresa at 425-345-3958