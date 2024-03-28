Renowned jazz artist Dawn Clement to perform with Edmonds-Woodway High School groups on April 12

The Edmonds-Woodway Music Boosters welcome jazz pianist, vocalist and composer Dawn Clement to the Edmonds-Woodway stage for a special engagement, according to a news release.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, in the Edmonds-Woodway High School Theater, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds. The event is open to all ages, and tickets will be available at the door for $15.

Clement will be joined by Michael Glynn on bass and Milo Petersen on drums. The program will also include performances by the award-winning and nationally recognized EWHS jazz ensembles for an unforgettable evening of music and community.

With over two decades of experience on the contemporary music scene, Clement has seamlessly blended solo work with collaborations alongside distinguished artists such as Jane Ira Bloom and Ron Miles. Her recording credits include contributions to the Grammy-nominated group säje, and she is also recognized as a member of the acclaimed Esthesis Quartet.

In addition to her accomplishments as a musician, Clement serves as an educator at Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she shares her expertise while also participating in numerous jazz festivals and workshops nationwide.

A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts, Clement’s passion for music continues to enrich the vibrant communities of Seattle and Denver, where she seamlessly balances her roles as a parent, composer and local arts supporter.

For more information, visit the concert event page at https://ewhsmusic.com/dawn-clement.