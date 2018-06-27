Reminder: Work party at MLT Dog Park set for Sunday, July 1

Volunteers are invited to a work party at the Mountlake Terrace Off-leash Dog Park, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 1 at 9 a.m.

Those with dogs who use the park are encouraged to attend to help keep the park in top shape, though all volunteers are invited.

Please bring a rake, shovel, pitchfork and/or wheelbarrow if you have one, and gloves and water. Please no power or gas operated tools.) Dress in grubby clothes and bring waterproof or sturdy boots or shoes, depending on the weather.

Please leave your dogs at home for work parties to ensure their safety.

For more info or to RSVP, contact [email protected].

The Mountlake Terrace Off-leash Dog Park is located at 5303 228th St. S.W.