Reminder: Washington Kids in Transition food drive set for Aug. 21

Washington Kids in Transition is gearing up for another busy school year and asking for the community’s help.

Last year, Washington Kids provided 32,000 supplemental food bags to students in the Edmonds School District. The food bags are handed out to those students who ride one of the 13 McKinney-Vento buses that serve the district’s homeless students.

This school year, organizers expect the need will remain the same, if not greater. That’s where the community can help.

Instead of a large community packing party, this year Washington Kids in Transition is doing a end of summer community food drive. On Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 2-7 p.m., community members can donate food items at the lower parking lot of the Edmonds Methodist Church.

Drivers don’t even need to get out of the car during the event, organizers said. Just follow the signs to the parking lot, drive on through, and hand your donation to one of the collection volunteers.

Examples of snack donations include:

Granola bars (No nuts)

Cheese and crackers

Fruit-type snacks

Macaroni and cheese cups, Cups of Soup

Meat sticks

All donations must be pre-packaged and individually wrapped.

“This year’s community snack drive will help Washington Kids in Transition continue to meet the needs of homeless students throughout the community while allowing the kids to focus on what matters the most — their education and being a kid,” an organization announcement said.

For questions about the event, visit Washington Kinds in Transition’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WaKidsTransition/