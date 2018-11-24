Reminder: Toys for Tots Drive at Golden Insurance through Dec. 7

Now through Dec. 7, two local companies are sponsoring a toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots.

The drive, set up by Golden Insurance in Mountlake Terrace and Service Master Restore of Seattle, is collecting new and gently-used unwrapped toys through the first week of December. A collection box is accepting donations inside the front foyer of Golden Insurance at 24001-56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

All donated toys are scheduled to be picked up on Dec. 7 and sent to Seattle Children’s Hospital and Christmas House of Snohomish County.

For more information about this Toys for Toys drive, contact Karen Barr at 206-255-9728 or Mary Vasquez at 206-512-8921.