Reminder: Tour de Terrace parade Friday, car show Saturday

Tour de Terrace — a Seafair-sanctioned, free summer festival — gets underway in Mountlake Terrace with a parade at approximately 6:45 p.m. this Friday, July 19, followed by a day-long car show on Saturday, July 20. Operated by a nonprofit with support from the City of Mountlake Terrace, the three-celebration — which also includes food booths, a beer garden and carnival rides — runs Friday-Sunday, July 19-21.

The City of Mountlake Terrace advises community members to plan ahead for road closures and traffic congestion, especially around the parade this Friday, July 19. Road closures start at 5:30 p.m. Because much of 56th Avenue West is closed for the parade, the city recommends a detour along 58th Avenue West. (More on the parade below.)

Festival

Includes food booths, beer garden, live music, arts and crafts and carnival rides

Location

Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Hours

Friday, July 19: 2-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 20: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 21: Noon-6 p.m.

The Smith Family Car Show

Presented by Doug’s Affordable Towing, the car show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20. It’s located on the grass field next to the carnival at Evergreen Playfield Complex.

No pregistration — cost is $30 per entry at the gate, which opens at 8 a.m. Vehicles must be street legal to sign up. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 vehicles.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles compete in 16 classes for trophies. Trophies are awarded per class; first place and runner up. The Best of Show trophy is awarded to the overall favorite, as selected by the Smith family. A trophy is also presented for the Best Represented Club. Trophies are awarded at approximately 3 p.m.

Viewing the show is free, and there will be live music to enjoy. Learn more here.

What about pets?

According to organizers, pets are not allowed in the car show area or around the food booths or beer garden, but are welcome in other areas of the festival.

Learn more about Tour de Terrace on the festival website.