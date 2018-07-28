Reminder: Tour de Terrace fun continues all weekend long

Tour de Terrace continues all weekend long.

First, on Saturday morning, the MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk takes off from Mountlake Terrace High School. Day-of-race registration is available starting at 7:45 a.m., with the race beginning at 8:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

A carnival and additional festivities will be held at Evergreen Playfield, located at 22289 56th Ave. W. throughout the weekend. Highlights include live music, fireworks, a beer garden, food booths, pancake breakfast, street fair, carnival, MLT 5K Fun Run/Walk, and the classic car, truck and motorcycle show.

A fireworks show will light up the night sky over Tour de Terrace on Saturday evening, July 28, just after 10 p.m. from Evergreen Playfield.

Live music runs throughout the festival with bands BroHamm, Haward Mack/Emily McIntosh, Hotrod Red, Marlin James Band, Blue Mariah, GenRASun, Exquisite Duo, Little Bill and the Stacy Jones Band.

The classic car, truck and motorcycle show is held Saturday, July 28 only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with viewing of vehicles beginning at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $20 and vehicles must be street legal to sign up.

For more information about Tour de Terrace, visit www.tourdeterrace.org.