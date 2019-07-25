Tour de Terrace Festival begins Friday, July 26 with evening parade

One of the best family festivals of Seafair for the past 27 years comes to town this weekend. Tour de Terrace, a three-day community event, kicks off Friday, July 26 with the Annual Tour de Terrace Parade.

At about 6:45 p.m., the Tour de Terrace Parade takes off with the roar of the precision Seattle Police Motorcycle Drill Team, followed by fan favorites including the Seafair Pirates and Clowns, Lake City Western Vigilantes, drill teams, dancers, floats, trucks, classic cars and much more.

Grand Marshal of this year’s parade is Mountlake Terrace High School alumnus and local high school sports broadcaster Steve Willits.

The parade travels along the city’s “Main Street” (56th Avenue West) from 234th Street Southwest, north to 222nd Street and Evergreen Playfield. The Tour de Terrace Parade is always held the night before the Seattle Torchlight Parade and serves as a dress rehearsal for many of the parade participants.

Among the Tour de Terrace highlights are live music and entertainment, a beer garden, food booths, pancake breakfast, street fair, carnival, and the classic car, truck and motorcycle show (Saturday only 9 a.m.-3 p.m.). The fireworks show will light up the sky over Tour de Terrace on Saturday evening, July 27, just after 10 p.m. The festival continues on Sunday, July 28 with more live music, food and activities.

“Tour de Terrace draws thousands of people to Mountlake Terrace each year and it’s only possible because of the hardworking citizens who formed a group and started this festival over 26 years ago,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “The core of original volunteers still carries out this festival today. It’s a very special weekend for the Mountlake Terrace community.”

Don’t miss out on this fun, family-friendly festival. For more information about Tour de Terrace including the musical line-up, visit www.tourdeterrace.org. You can also find them on Facebook at Tour de Terrace.