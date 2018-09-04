Reminder: Tickets on sale for 2018 Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame banquet

Tickets for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet — set for Wednesday, Sept. 19 — are now on sale.

The banquet will beat the Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. The banquet begins with a social hour and silent auction at 4:30 p.m., with the dinner and awards program starting at 6 p.m. Memorabilia display cases will be available to view from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Dinner tickets are $65 per person or $600 for a table of 10 people.

Guest speaker for the evening is Keith Gilbertson Jr., former college football coach at the University of Washington, University of Idaho and University of California Berkeley, former Seattle Seahawks assistant coach and 2015 Sports Hall of Fame inductee.

The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Class consists of the following individuals and teams:

Individual inductees: Richie Chambers, Football – Lake Stevens High School, Karen Church, Track – Stanwood High School, Janet Kusler, Basketball – Snohomish High School, Deni Boswell Maxwell, Gymnastics – Meadowdale High School, Tracy Osborn-Nelson, Soccer – Cascade High School; Charles “Tuck” Gionet, Snohomish High School Track & Field Coach and Warren Larsen, Sports Contributor for being a high school sports official for 58 years.

Team inductee: 1991 Cascade High School football team.

The 2018 Herald Man of the Year in Sports is Steven Souza, Major League Baseball Arizona Diamondback player and Cascade High School graduate, and Brooke Pahukoa, Boise State University basketball player and Lake Stevens High School Graduate.

The 2018 Collegiate Male Athlete of the Year is Gio Jackson, Everett Community College Basketball. The 2018 Collegiate Female Athlete of the Year is Seli Aholelei, Edmonds Community College Softball.

The 2018 Everett’s Greatest Hits Radio & the Law Office of Russell & Hill High School Boy & Girl Student Athlete of the year are Mason Phillips, Wrestling, Stanwood High School, and Kelsey Bassett, Track & Field & Diving, Granite Falls and Archbishop Murphy High School.

Tickets can be purchased online here. For questions or to purchase tickets by phone, call 425-348-5802 ext. 102. Angel of the Winds Arena is located at 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett.