Reminder: Taize service at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church July 15

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is holding a Taize service at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 15 at the church, 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds.

A Taize service is a contemporary form of worship with music, lessons, prayers and silence. It originated in a monastic community in the small village of Taize, France in the 1940s.

“Its peaceful, contemplative nature has drawn millions from all over the world to practice this kind of worship,” a church announcement said.

And with the nice summer weather, the church invites you to consider combining a walk in the St. Alban’s Labyrinth before the Taize service

Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served following this service. For more information, call 425-778-0371, email [email protected] or go to www.StAlbansEdmonds.org.