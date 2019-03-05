Reminder: Superintendent’s School Tour and Lunch March 6

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy invites the community to attend the Superintendent’s Community Lunch and School Tour from noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.

The tour begins and ends at the Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The program includes a district update then lunch served in the Alderwood Middle School commons followed by a student-led tour of the school. Attendees will then take a bus ride to tour Oak Heights Elementary.